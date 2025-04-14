National security clown show: Mike Waltz's team used Gmail for military business

Even less secure than the Russian-compromised Signal app, Mike Waltz and his team are reportedly using personal Gmail accounts to share various sensitive and potentially exploitable information.
It seems that Team Trump prioritizes circumventing rules regarding document tracking and recording official communications over communicating sensitive information safely. The irony regarding Hillary Clinton's email server remains front and center:
A senior Waltz aide used the commercial email service for highly technical conversations with colleagues at other government agencies involving sensitive military positions and powerful weapons systems relating to an ongoing conflict, according to emails reviewed by The Post. While the NSC official used his Gmail account, his interagency colleagues used government-issued accounts, headers from the email correspondence show.
Waltz has had less sensitive,but potentially exploitable information sent to his Gmail, such as his schedule and other work documents, said officials, who, like others, spoke on thecondition of anonymity to describe what they viewed as problematic handling of information. The officials said Waltz would sometimes copy and paste from his schedule into Signalto coordinate meetings and discussions.
For years, Trump officials accused Democratic of mishandling classified information. Now, those officials are downplaying a Signal chat about a military attack. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
The use of personal email, even for unclassified materials, is risky given the premium value foreign intelligence services place on the communications and schedules of senior government officials, such as the national security adviser, experts say.Washington Post