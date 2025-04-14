Trump stooge Miller condemns Maryland man SCOTUS ordered returned to the US

As the Trump administration ignores the Supreme Court's order, Trump stooge Stephen Miller claims a man declared wrongly deported is a criminal.

As the Trump administration ignores the Supreme Court, it becomes apparent that there are no longer any checks and balances in the United States. Rather than bring one man back to the US and admit a mistake the public knows they made, the Trump admin is just doubling down on lies. Miller is suddenly worried about El Salvador's sovereignty as the US threatens to invade several other countries and is illegally abducting people off our streets and dumping them in foreign jails.

Trump says he'd like to deport American citizens to a gulag in El Salvador: "I'd like to go a step further. I said to Pam, I don't know what the laws are, we always have to obey the laws, but we also have homegrown criminals that push people into subways … I'd like to include… pic.twitter.com/noStvA8JI8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

Trump wants to expand the program to anyone, including born US citizens:

The future is so bright that I have got to wear shades.

Previously:

• Trump advisor Stephen Miller and Fox's Jesse Watters fantasize about mass deportations

• Stephen Miller's seriously racist emails