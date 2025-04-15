Canadians decline Gavin Newsom's dangerous invitation to visit California

Ignoring the many tales of horror inflicted upon innocent tourists to the United States, California Gov. Gavin Newsom encouraged Canadians to visit the Bear Republic. Canadians said no.

California depends on international tourism, and the Trump administration's new Draconian policies will hit the state hard. In 2024, nearly 1.8 million Canadians visited California, contributing around $3.72 billion to the state's economy. Only Mexico boasts higher international tourism numbers than the Golden State, and you can be sure they will enthusiastically not visit either. In an attempt to build some confidence in potential international travelers, Newsom took to TikTok with an invitation. Canadians politely shoved it back in his face.

@cagovernor The Golden State and Canada have always shared so much in common. Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in DC, but don't let that ruin your vacation plans. We're launching a new international campaign to welcome and encourage Canadians to visit the Golden State. 🌴 Plan your trip via the bio link. @VisitCalifornia #Canada #California #Tourism #Economy #Newsom ♬ original sound – Governor Newsom

via DailyKos

