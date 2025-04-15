MAGA Congressman "booed" to smithereens at town hall while defending Trump tariffs (video)

Republican Congressman Brian Mast dared to face three town halls in his Florida district today — and was fiercely booed by his own voters.

"Boooo!" people shouted, drowning out the MAGA disciple as he tried to defend Donald Trump's catastrophic tariffs. One word that was loud and clear, however, came from someone in the crowd: "Disgusting!" (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

Mast's town halls are taking place in the counties of Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie — all in the lawmaker's own congressional district, according to WPTV. And to make sure nobody is there who doesn't belong, only residents of the district — who had to register ahead of time — are permitted inside the venue. Furthermore, IDs are checked at the door. In other words, the unhappy campers are his own outraged constituents giving him some much needed constructive criticism.

Republican Rep. Brian Mast was booed while defending Trump's tariffs during his town hall in Jupiter, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/O3dOhLP0Mk — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 15, 2025

