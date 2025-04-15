Michigan man doesn't enjoy watching GF's pets while she takes cruise — so he sends ship a bomb threat

What's a young gentleman to do when his girlfriend goes on a Caribbean cruise with her family and asks him to watch the pets? One irritated Michigan man thought he'd make things right by warning the ship that it was carrying a bomb. But, naturally, his ill-conceived hoax backfired.

"Hey, I think someone might have a bomb on your sunrise cruise ship," 19-year-old Joshua Lowe said in an email to Carnival Corp cruise operator, via The Independent.

But after officials on the ship searched more than 1,000 rooms and diverted the cruise, which was supposed to be heading to Jamaica, "FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend's family," announced Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler.

From The Independent: "Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets." "Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury," Mr Kessler added in a court filing. … In a letter to US District Judge Paul Maloney, Mr Lowe said: "This is all my fault and [I] take full responsibility."



Lowe will be taking responsibility alright — by spending eight months in prison, as decided by the courts at his sentencing on Monday. He had faced a maximum of five years, so it looks like the youngster got off easy this time around.

