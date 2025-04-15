The new entry-level Cybertruck feels like a downgrade, not a deal

Tesla has announced a cheaper and feature-poor model of its barely selling Cybertruck.

As Tesla stock crosses into new danger zones, and around $200 million of Cybertrucks are sitting in inventory, the company is desperate to move these bricks. Slower, and with less towing capacity, the stainless steel grotesques also boast work comforts across the board. The Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) will be priced at, get ready for it, $69,990.

The new trim also sacrifices synthetic leather seats in favor of textile seats, no second-row display, an inferior audio system, and no power outlets in the bed. It also has an adaptive coil spring suspension instead of the well-reviewed adaptive air suspension in the upper trims, which also means that it doesn't have adjustable ride height. In short, there's a chance the latest trim could struggle to boost already waning demand. According to the latest numbers, Tesla only sold 6,406 Cybertrucks in the first quarter of this year, a massive drop from the 12,991 it sold in Q4 of last year. Futurism

The build quality of Teslas has always been questionable. The Cybertruck has had so many problems that it is hard to follow anymore. Add to this Elon Musk's desire to play the world's richest bumbling super villain, and the path forward for Tesla is pretty ugly. Aside from a charging network, they aren't holding on to many valuable assets. Perhaps some of the factories here in the US can be sold off and retooled.