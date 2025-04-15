This Microsoft laptop makes a great everyday computer, and now it's 49% off

TL;DR: The Microsoft Surface SE is a great everyday laptop that you can currently score for 49% off, just $189.99, if you act fast.

Looking for the perfect laptop for work or school? If you're in the market for a good computer for everyday use that goes easy on your wallet, you can't beat this deal on a Microsoft Surface SE, now just $189.99 (reg. $378).

This laptop is ideal for everyday use

When it comes to picking a laptop, don't be fooled by all the bells and whistles. One of the most important features will impact you every single day — the battery life. The Microsoft Surface SE offers an impressive 16-hour runtime, covering a full work day or lengthy day of classes.

An 11.6-inch display offers sharp visuals for you to tackle work and play, and an Intel Celeron processor is perfect for your basic daily tasks like browsing the web, editing documents, and streaming your favorite content. It also comes with Windows 11 SE, a simplified version of Windows 11 that is great for students.

Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to bring the Microsoft Surface SE alone everywhere. And 128GB of storage is an ample amount to save your content right to the device.

Curious how you're securing such a good deal? This model is listed as an open box item, which means it was likely excess inventory from store shelves. It is still in new condition; it will just be placed in clean, imperfect packaging

Bring the Microsoft Surface SE along every day, now for just $189.99 (reg. $378) if you act fast.

