UFO—unidentified falling object—crashes through roof and vanishes without a trace (video)

Residents of Magnolia, New Jersey were jolted awake at 2:30am last Wednesday to a loud mystery boom. The next morning, auto body shop proprietor Sebastian Leonardo arrived at work and saw what everyone had heard. There was a huge hole in the roof of his shop and a big dent in a thick steel tool box.

"That's when I went to all of my cameras and found the video (below) and realized what had actually happened — a flash outside and the impact in here," Leonardo told 6ABC. "You eventually see a giant fireball come through the ceiling, and everything comes flying down. The roof with it."

So what fell from the sky? Nobody knows. Whatever smashed through the roof completely vanished.

"There's a bright flash, there's a boom, there's a hole. That's three out of four things. If we had one more thing, like an item that we could identify as being extra-terrestrial, then we might say it's something from space," said Franklin Institute astronomer Derrick Pitt.

For now though, the only certainty is that it was a UFO—an unidentified falling object.



Previously:

• Indonesian man sells meteorite that fell through his roof for $1 million

• Possible meteorite impact caused smoldering hole in family's deck and melted their hot tub

• 'Meteorite' that struck French woman was normal terrestrial rock, say scientists

• What was this mystery boom that shook South Carolina on Tuesday? (video)