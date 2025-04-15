Want to leave the country? Go bilingual with exclusive Babbel discount from StackSocial

TL;DR: Save hundreds on a lifetime subscription to the language learning app Babbel with this exclusive discount from StackSocial for just $129.99 (reg. $599).

If you're thinking it might be time to leave the country, consider boosting your emigration chances by learning a second language. Do so by learning with The Babbel Method, a program grounded in the science of language learning to encourage better fluency. You can access all 14 languages for life from Babbel when you get this StackSocial deal with coupon code LEARN40 at checkout to pay just $129.99 (reg. $599).

Bilingualism is your passport

When you're considering emigrating, experience with the local language can make it easier to get a visa or citizenship and streamline the moving process. With Babbel's lifetime subscription, you can build up fluency with just 10- to 15-minute lessons at a time.

In fact, The Babbel Efficacy Study found that spending 15 to 20 hours over two months on these bite-sized Spanish lessons covered the same ground as a college semester's worth of Spanish class. Dabbling in a second language in your free time can get you speaking faster than you think.

Babbel concentrates on real-life topics that will help you when moving to a new location. You can even use an AI conversation partner to practice your speech. The bot adapts to what you said to simulate real languages without the pressure of speaking to a real person. And the built-in speech recognition technology can give you feedback on your accent to tweak your speech.

With 14 languages in the lifetime subscription, wherever you're headed, there's a new language for you to learn, including:

English

French

Spanish

German

Italian

Portuguese

Swedish

Turkish

Dutch

Polish

Indonesian

Norwegian

Danish

Russian

Get ready to submit your visa application when you take advantage of coupon code LEARN40 and get Babbel for just $129.99.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $169.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.