What if Earth had a giant banana for a moon? (video)

Have you ever laid in bed awake at night wondering "what would it look like if a giant banana were orbiting the earth?"

Apparently, at least one person has wondered that, because they made this video. The video shows what it would look like if a gigantic banana were floating around the earth, and it made me laugh.

Both funny and mesmerizing, this video makes me wonder what life might be like if this were reality. I assume there would be many religions, wars, and conspiracy theories all about the giant banana. With everything we already have going on here on earth, I'm quite glad that we don't also have to deal with this giant banana and all the baggage it could bring .

This reminds me of something that would exist in the Teletubbies TV show. I wish this video was longer, because watching a video of a giant banana orbiting the earth is a nice distraction. Now, I'm wanting to see what a giant version of every object I can think of would look like floating around in the atmosphere.

See also: Have you ever eaten banana peels?