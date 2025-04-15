Wooden shrimp has better work-life balance than entire American workforce (video)

In what can only be described as a personal attack on everyone's New Year's resolutions, Stoccafisso Design has created a wooden shrimp that makes my daily routine look like a depression nap.

This overachieving little bottom-feeder hits the gym, gets massages, shreds at the skatepark, and still finds time to crush it at both work and gaming. Meanwhile, I'm here wondering if changing from nighttime pajamas to daytime pajamas counts as getting dressed.

The detail work is museum-worthy, which makes it even more infuriating. Every tiny wooden gear, every perfectly calibrated movement — it's like watching a shrimp version of Marie Kondo's come to life.

This shrimp is probably making more money than I am. It's probably got a better healthcare plan too.



