America's rich die sooner than Europe's poor

The rich won't be happy until they've taken ever damn thing that was once ours. Our jobs, the dignity of being able to pay for housing, living under the freedom that a democracy can afford and, of late, mortality rates. If you hold a grudge about this sort of thing, good news: According to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, being a rich bastard in the United States no longer equips you with everything you need to live out we, the little people. It seems that rich Americans are dying at around the same age as poor Europeans.

From the New England Journal of Medicine:

Among 73,838 adults (mean ±SD age, 65±9.8 years), a total of 13,802 (18.7%) died during a median follow-up of 10 years. Across all participants, greater wealth was associated with lower mortality, with adjusted hazard ratios for death (quartile 2, 3, or 4 vs. quartile 1) of 0.80 (95% confidence interval CI, 0.76 to 0.83), 0.68 (95% CI, 0.65 to 0.71), and 0.60 (95% CI, 0.57 to 0.63), respectively. The gap in survival between the top and bottom wealth quartiles was wider in the United States than in Europe. Survival among the participants in the top wealth quartiles in northern and western Europe and southern Europe appeared to be higher than that among the wealthiest Americans. Survival in the wealthiest U.S. quartile appeared to be similar to that in the poorest quartile in northern and western Europe.

Ouch! Wait, this is about Europe. ¡Ay!

Overall, the life expectancy of monied Americans was shorter than their rich European counterparts, putting America's rich folks on a fast-track to death.

Time to start hitting that Mediterranean diet.

