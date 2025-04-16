California candidate threatens immigrants with deportation if they don't marry incels

Some days, you just have to sit back and wonder how the American political project got here. Today is one of those days. Nick Fuentes is a name that pops up here fairly often, largely thanks to his white supremacist views and his position at the forefront of the alt-right movement. The loose tangle of incel ideologies and Andrew Tate worship collectively referred to as the 'manosphere' hasn't quite bled into mainstream politics yet, but Kyle Langford, a California gubernatorial hopeful, seeks to change that. He's running on the promise of turning California into the "most Catholic place in the world," apparently forgetting Vatican City exists. Nowhere in the Bible does it say "thou shalt force immigrants to marry sweaty basement-dwellers," though.

In a recent interview captured by Right Wing Watch, Langford expressed a desire to do just that – which should immediately disqualify him to any serious voter if he even rated with them to begin with.

Kyle Langford, a 20-something Nick Fuentes acolyte, is running for governor of California on a platform of deporting all male undocumented immigrants and then giving all the females one year to marry a "Californian incel" to avoid deportation. pic.twitter.com/c7qOQMC1bM — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 15, 2025

Tate himself has made overtures toward entering politics with a farcical bid toward the UK Prime Minister's seat, meaning that even after all the old fascists die out we're going to have a fresh wave of much more annoying ones to deal with. The left-wing demand for a "Democratic Andrew Tate" may seem ridiculous on its surface, but there's a grain of truth to it – if young men continue to be pulled down these spirals, we're going to have a thousand Kyle Langfords to deal with before long.

