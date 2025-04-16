How scammers use dating apps to steal your money

This video from Wired is a warning about how scammers target people on dating apps. The video interviews a woman who lost 300k after being targeted by a cryptocurrency scammer who she met online. After gaining her trust, he stole her money and then tried to get more. The scariest part of this video is the way it explains how this could happen to anyone, even if you think you have good judgement.

From Wired on YouTube:

"Scammers operate everywhere—job recruitment sites, across social media, on dating apps and in your text messages. Arguably the most hurtful and damaging of these scams is romance scams, where the perpetrator spends weeks or months seducing a victim and earning their trust before scamming them. While people are getting better at spotting these scams, scammers are constantly advancing, too. So what's it really like when you fall for one? WIRED Senior Editor, Security & Investigations Andrew Couts goes in depth with a real victim of a romance scam and shows us what warning signs to look out for."

