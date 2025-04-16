"Just like that illegal alien" Marjorie Taylor Greene has protestors tased and removed from her "town hall"

Nine protestors were removed from a "peaceful town hall" held by insider trading guru Marjorie Taylor Greene, three were arrested, two of whom were tased by the police.

Georgian Representative to the US Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene says protestors who managed to get past her screening and join her town hall were "out of line" because they could have protested outside in a designated space. Greene also used her "town hall" to spread lies about a man the Trump Administration has illegally dumped in an El Salvadoran prison. There is no evidence, and only discredited hearsay claiming Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a member of MS13.

While speaking at the town hall, Greene accused the media of "trying to defend an illegal alien that is a member of MS-13 that was deported to his home country, El Salvador. That is shameful and that should never happen," she said, referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who ICE officials have said was sent to El Salvador by error in March. Following this, another protester was removed from Greene's event. "Bye," Greene said. "Just like that illegal alien," she said, despite Abrego Garcia's legal status. Outside of the disruptions, Rep. Greene did receive continuous support from the audience, which had about 80 people in attendance. Outside the venue, protesters lined up on the street. Following the rally, Greene told reporters the protesters were "out of line," saying there was a place designated outside of the venue for the protesters "because we support their First Amendment right." ABC

