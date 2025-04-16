Microsoft Office 2019 deal: Get lifetime license for $35

TL;DR: Give an old PC an upgrade with this license for Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows, now $34.99 (reg. $229) through April 27.

Don't shell out for a new computer when you could give your old one a much-needed refresh. Whether you're writing reports, crunching numbers, or managing your calendar, having the right tools makes all the difference — and there's a reason Microsoft Office remains a classic.

You can currently score a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $34.99 — a $95 discount with no subscriptions or recurring charges.

Fall back in love with Microsoft Office

Let Microsoft Office help you tackle work, play, and everything in between with their trusted apps. This license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 gives you lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Are you thinking you should only invest in the newest version? Though that's the case with a lot of technology, this is a great example where a retro version reigns supreme. It's a more cost-effective way to outfit your computer with these tools — you only have to pay once, unlike Office 365's monthly subscription fees.

This 2019 version allows you to work offline without heavily relying on the cloud, like more modern versions. A lifetime subscription gives you full control over your software; once you download it, it's yours.

Speaking of downloading, the links will be instantly delivered after purchase. You can get things up and running immediately. This edition is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019, which makes it an awesome option if you're not running Windows 11 yet.

Act fast to secure this Windows license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for just $34.99 (reg. $229) through April 27.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows – $34.99

