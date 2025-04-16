More bad news for Elon Musk — gleefully dished out by Trump's transportation secretary (video)

Last month, Elon Musk lashed out at Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who had balked when DOGE tried to lay off of air traffic controllers. Musk even told Duffy that his complaint was a "lie." But Duffy seemed to hit back at the Tesla CEO when he told Fox News this week he was pulling EV charging stations out of upcoming projects.

"We've pulled those charging stations out," he said, referring to infrastructure projects that had intended to build more charging stations for electric vehicles, which Musk's Cybertruck and other Tesla cars cannot survive without.

"I'm not doing green," he added. "I'm not doing social justice." Meanwhile, the stock market ticker on the screen below Duffy was also "not doing green," showing a plummeting Dow in all its blood-red splendor. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Sean Duffy on pulling EV charging stations out of projects: "I'm not doing green. I'm not doing social justice." pic.twitter.com/b4Ot5naNVo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2025

