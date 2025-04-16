Museum shop turns Bosch's weird monsters into meticulously crafted figurines

While in Lisbon last year I went to National Museum of Ancient Art to see the Hieronymus Bosch painting "The Temptation of Saint Anthony." Like the more famous "Garden of Earthly Delights," it's a three-panel wonder, housed in a cabinet with hinged doors, and includes magical imagery of religious symbols and mysterious creatures. Astounding.

For those seeking deeper insight into this enigmatic masterpiece, I recommend Eric De Bruyn's illuminating analysis (PDF), which analyzes the painting's rich symbolic and cultural dimensions.

There was another Boschian delight on the way out through the museum's gift shop: a collection of wonderfully sculpted and painted figures in various scales based the creatures depicted in the painting. I resisted the temptation to buy them but felt compelled to take some pictures and share them here.

