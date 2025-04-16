Tech billionaires censor Seth Rogen for telling too much truth at science award show

The Silicon Valley billionaires behind the Breakthrough Prize just proved they're better at deleting truth than funding it. As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, these tech titans memory-holed Seth Rogen's pointed criticism of their Trump-loving pals from the foundation's video stream.

Some context: This is the science awards show funded by Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, and other tech oligarchs who apparently decided that giving away money makes up for everything else they do. They hand out $3 million prizes — triple what Nobel winners get. And — too bad for them — they asked Seth Rogen to present an award.

The night started with Edward Norton singing praises to the billionaire bunch, but Rogen wasn't having it. Fueled by a "dirty martini backstage" and righteous indignation, he pointed out how some in that very room "underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science." Then came the kicker: "It's amazing how much good science you can destroy with $320 million and RFK Jr, very fast."

And wouldn't you know it, the video stream magically lost Rogen's remarks faster than a Meta whistleblower's career prospects. The foundation claims it was about runtime. Right, and Elon Musk is reducing the federal deficit.

Maybe next year they'll just replace Rogen with a ChatGPT comedian programmed to only praise billionaires.

