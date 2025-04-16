The coolest droid in Star Wars is finally coming to Lego

Lego unveiled a slew of new Star Wars sets just in time for Star Wars Day, and the best droid in all of Star Wars is finally getting a plastic brick likeness. C1-10P, Chopper to his friends, the slightly unhinged, loyal, badass droid from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka, will be available as a smaller-scale set, matching the currently available R2-D2, not the larger, discontinued Technic version.

Like R2, Chopper comes with an info plaque and a matching minifig. His arms are articulated, so he can gesticulate wildly while cursing under his breath. Lego also announced a Brick-Built Star Wars Logo, which is overpriced at $59.99 but hard to resist nonetheless.

Image: Lego

All the sets can be pre-ordered now, except for the ship formerly known as the Slave I, AKA "Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship," which will be available on May 1st for members and May 4th for the general public, While the ship's name is still Slave I in canon, Disney and Lego would prefer not to be associated with slavery, and use the clumsy description instead while continuing to ignore the problem of slavery in Star Wars.

