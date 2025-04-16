Watch a fearless cyclist bomb down an outdoor stairset

Live vicariously through someone doing something very frightening, by watching "Bombing The Longest Scariest Stairset In The World!" This video takes you on a high-speed descent down what feels like an endless staircase. Filmed at Esplanade de Paris in Cergy, France, it's a wild ride.

There were a few times in the video where the front wheel of the bike started to wobble in a way that made my palms sweat. A wipeout at this speed would not be a pretty sight. The person in the video kills it though, and makes it down all the stairs like they do this every morning.

There's an ASMR aspect to this video that I find just as entertaining as the bike ride itself. I don't want to stop listening to the crunchy sounds of the bike going down the stairs. This looks like such a beautiful morning ride, but only for professional daredevils.

