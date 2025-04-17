In a fun read, VelvetShark attempts to decipher why most AI companies have opted for a logo reminiscent of the human sphincter.

I would guess that humans like to anthropomorphize everything, and an AI that pumps put crap needs to look like something that pumps out crap. Velvetshark blames it more on everyone's desire to fit in. Maybe they need to be fit in that butthole.

This phenomenon reveals something deeper about the tech industry: the fear of standing out too much. Despite claims of innovation and disruption, there's tremendous pressure to look legitimate by conforming to established visual language. When OpenAI's sphincter-like logo became successful, it created a template that said, "This is what serious AI looks like." Now, any new AI company that doesn't resemble a colorful anatomical opening risks being seen as unserious or unprofessional. VelvetShark

I also would have thought OpenAI and others were going for a camera aperture look, the Claude/Vonnegut comparison tears that apart:



Here's a side-by-side comparison with a drawing from Kurt Vonnegut's book "Breakfast of Champions". I added Claude's logo below for easy comparison. Both the drawing and the description in the book are unambiguous. This is not just "a circular shape with a gradient" anymore, is it? VelvetShark

