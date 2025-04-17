At least 6 people shot at Florida State University today — and Gov. DeSantis fights back with "prayers"

At least six people, including students, were rushed to the hospital this afternoon after a shooter opened fire at Florida State University.

The gunman started shooting inside the university's Student Union around noon, reports NBC News, and the campus went into lockdown while Tallahassee police spread across campus. A short time later, police took a suspect into custody, according to CNN. (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

"I did see them carry out one student in what looked like on a stretcher and kept them in the road until an ambulance was able to pick them up," a student told NBC News. "Directly across from me there's a building about 50 feet outside of the window. … There was a student injured there as well, and they had to transport them in a desk chair to the road to then be transported via ambulance."

So far, five patients are in serious condition and one person is in critical condition. No deaths have been reported as of this writing.

Meanwhile, gun-happy Gov. Ron DeSantis, who continues to push for more lenient gun laws, did his part today by offering "prayers."

"Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding," he valiantly responded in a statement via WPBF, adding, "I'm keeping those injured and their families in my thoughts as we await more information." Welp, that's refreshing.

And with 118 people killed in 91 U.S. shootings just in the first three months of 2025 (not including April), we can all see how effective the governor's oft-used but empty words are in curbing gun violence.

BREAKING: A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Florida State University.



At least four people are being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, according to a hospital spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/CBDzNCY4NT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 17, 2025

Previously: DeSantis brings permitless gun carry to Florida