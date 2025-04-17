Chaotic Rube Goldberg machine washes your hands

Do you ever have dirty hands from a long day of touching things, but feel too lazy to wash them? Joseph's Machine's has a solution: a hand washing machine that allows you to sit back in a chair while the machine does all the hand-washing work for you. Not only does it wash your hands, but it will also provide entertainment for anyone watching.

To use the hand-washing machine, you sit in a chair and your hands get locked into what looks like a mediaval torture device. Next, the chair rolls you down a track and dips your hands into an aquarium tank. Your hands are then forced into two rotating, sponge-lined holes that scrub off all the dirt.

More scrubbing follows as the machine places your hands and forearms in between the wheels of two large toy vehicles that run cloth over your hands. Watering cans wash off the soap after this. A combination of a hairdryer and moving plushies dry them off. The machine finally lets you go free, and your hands will look squeaky clean. As always, Joseph has the ability to turn a mundane task into an incredible and funny invention- this video was so much fun to watch.

