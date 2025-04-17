Cyberculture pioneer RU Sirius's new album of "rhymes against reality"

<a href="https://rusirius.bandcamp.com/album/the-smarter-kings-of-deliria-r-u-sirius-phriendz">The Smarter Kings of Deliria R.U. Sirius & Phriendz by R.U. Sirius & Various Bands</a>

In the cyberdelic daze of the early 1990s, Mondo 2000 was the publication-of-record for the emerging digital counterculture. Founded by our dear pal RU Sirius, it was not just a magazine (with an expiration date), but a "strange attractor" for freaks interested in the new edge of computers, pranks, digital art, fringe culture, psychedelics, consciousness, weird science, and hacking. In fact, RU and the Mondo scene were the magnets that drew me to San Francisco in 1992. But along with crafting razor-sharp, irreverent, and intellectually subversive essays and brilliant books, RU has always punctuated his editorial projects with occasional forays into music.

In 1993, Tim Leary introduced RU and his band Mondo Vanilli to Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor who famously signed them to his Nothing Records label, paid for studio time, and ghosted them when it was time to release the record. No matter—many other independent releases followed. And now, RU and producer PizzaT (aka RU Sirius & Phriendz) have released The Smarter Kings of Deliria, a compilation of new materials, unreleased works from the last decade, and remixes of tracks dating back to 1982. It's a freaky and cracked collection of electronic-punk-industrial-pop mayhem that you can listen to above or right here.

Over at Tonearm, Lawrence Peryer interviewed RU about his "musical mindfuckery":