DOGE: all bark and no bite

A financial analyst notes that DOGE has created significant disruption, but very little actual government savings have been realized.

Noting the "promises vs. the realities" of DOGE, MSN analyst Steve Rattner points out that while there has been a lot of noise, a lot of lost jobs, lives, and services disrupted, and the Federal government in chaos — the savings have not appeared. All the claims by Musk and Trump about DOGE are disproven smoke, and they've steadily lowered their targets.

Using his charts, he continued, "They quickly realized that was not successful. In January, they said, we'll cut a trillion out of the budget and, by the way, the government's fiscal year is now more than half over anyway. But then on April 10th, they lowered it to $150 billion." Laughing he added, "So $2 trillion, $1 trillion, 150 –– but even the $150 billion, the New York Times did a very thorough investigation of this. $90 and $92 billion of it is unspecified. Nobody knows where that's coming from." "So for all the commotion, all the layoffs, all the unhappy people, there's very little to show for it. And you can see that most clearly over here because this tracks federal spending month by month since the beginning of each year, back from 2022. And as you would expect, it went up a little bit in 23, a little bit in 24, but it's actually gone up a good bit in 25. So there's still no impact whatsoever on government spending from all of, as I said, the commotion that Musk has created in Washington." RawStory

The disruption is certainly costing us more than it is saving.

