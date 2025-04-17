Drift off to sleep peacefully with these $26 earbuds made for bedtime

TL;DR: If you're sick of counting sheep, try out the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds to help you get some rest. They're now only $25.99 (reg. $34) for a limited time.

Why settle for silence when you could fall asleep to your favorite playlists, podcasts, or audiobooks? The SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds are made to help you drift away while listening to something relaxing, and right now, a pair is just $25.99 (reg. $34) for a limited time.

Fall asleep peacefully with these noise-blocking earbuds

Regular earbuds just aren't made for bedtime. If you've ever tried to wear earbuds in bed, you know. That's why SleepEEZ were created — to let you wind down to your preferred nighttime content while staying comfortable.

SleepEEZ offer a flat design that provides maximum comfort no matter where you lie your head, making them great for any sleep position, from back to front or side. And they weigh just 3g each, so they put no pressure on your ears at night.

Comfortable and breathable ErgoLoops keep these earbuds in place all night long so that you won't wake up without one. And they offer just the right amount of noise-blocking, so sounds like snoring or traffic outside will be muffled.

The SleepEEZ are powered by Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity so you won't deal with annoying skips. Just pick your preferred wind-down content and select one of the sleep timers that range from 30 minutes to two hours before turning the earbuds off.

A single charge on the SleepEEZ provides an impressive 20 hours of playtime. And when you need to charge them back up, their fast charging powers them back up to 100% in just 60 minutes.

Rest easy with the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds for Sleeping, now only $25.99.

SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds for Sleeping – $25.99

