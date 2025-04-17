Expert archer takes on Hawkeye's greatest shots

I always felt a bit like Hawkeye was the unsung hero of the Avengers. Sure, purple is a weird color to choose and archery is a relatively lame power when you're standing next to a literal god, but he manages to get off a few cool trickshots over the course of his appearances in the MCU and he walks away basically fine after all is said and done. Archery influencer (does such a thing exist?) David has taken it upon himself to find out just how viable even hitting one of Hawkeye's shots would be, focusing on the absolutely ludicrous USB drive arrow from the first movie.

Many, many USB sticks were harmed in the making of this video. David's entire channel is full of similar archery antics, from using lutes as bows to perhaps inadvisably shooting arrows while pole dancing – it's safe to say he's found his niche, and it reminds me a little bit of if Legolas were a YouTuber. There are worse rabbit holes to get lost in for a night.

