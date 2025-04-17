Get outside with this bundle of two 4K drones for just $140

TL;DR: Pick up drone photography with two 4K drones, the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K and the Ninja Dragon Blade K Drone, now just $139.99 (reg. $299).

Does the warmer weather make you want to find a new outdoor hobby? If you'd like to spend more time in the great outdoors, drone photography lets you explore the world from a whole new angle.

Right now, you can grab two powerful drones with the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K and the Ninja Dragon Blade K Drone bundle, now for just $139.99 (reg. $299).

Snap gorgeous aerial photography with this 2-pack of powerful drones

These two drones are great options for dipping your toe into the world of drone photography. Made for beginners and pros alike, they both feature 4K cameras that can capture your adventures in stunning detail.

First up? The Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle Pro is equipped with an HD ESC (electronic stabilization control) three-camera system that takes 4K images both vertically and horizontally. And when you know you're ready to get the shot, the optical flow hovering feature keeps it stable.

One of the features that makes this great for newbies is the four-way obstacle avoidance, so you can rest easy knowing your drone won't crash into anything on your first flight.

After you've given that drone a test flight, try out the Ninja Dragon Blade K. This model includes a 4K front and bottom camera, a four-way anti-collision feature, an optical flow sensor, and intuitive controls, all ready to help you take the perfect picture.

When it's time to land, the Blade K has a one-key return function that makes recalling your drone a breeze.

Both of these drones also offer headless mode, which allows you to control the flight direction from the remote. And foldable arms make both of them easy to bring along anywhere.

Enjoy a bird's eye view with the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K and Blade K Drone bundle, now just $159.97 (reg. $299).

