Homeland Security tells America-born doctor to get out of her own country

The Department of Homeland Security is really crushing it at their job lately, if their job is being spectacularly wrong about who's American.

Dr. Lisa Anderson, born in Pennsylvania (which last time we checked was part of the United States), got an email from DHS ordering her to GTFO of her own country.

When NBC News asked the DHS about it, an official managed to both dodge responsibility and be extra xenophobic:

"If a non-personal email — such as an American citizen contact — was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients," the officials said. "CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis." "To be clear: If you are an alien, being in the United States is a privilege — not a right," the officials added. "We are acting in the best interest of the country and enforcing the law accordingly."

Someone should tell Captain Border Control that being born in Pennsylvania actually does make existing in America your right. It's literally in the Constitution, which Trump hasn't yet asked Musk to invalidate for being so unamerican.

Dr. Anderson now carries her passport everywhere. She's also hiring an immigration lawyer, because apparently being born in the US isn't proof enough of citizenship anymore.

That's where we are now — paying taxes to support the obnoxious efforts of authoritarian clowns and paying again to hire lawyers to protect yourself against the same clowns.

