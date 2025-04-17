Idaho Republicans are losing their war with Boise City Hall's Pride flag (video)

Republican state legislators in Idaho find the Pride flag flying over nearby Boise City Hall offensive, so they passed an unenforceable law that the Mayor is ignoring.

Idaho's Attorney General has demanded that Boise's Mayor remove two flags from City Hall under the rule of an unenforceable law passed by the State legislature. Boise's Mayor says no, the city is a safe and welcoming place that will continue to fly that flag. The county sheriff has complained that the law is unenforceable and that he cannot be expected to do anything about it. The AG promises that a stricter law will be forthcoming—a stupid battle in a useless war.

The city of Boise has kept its Pride flag up, prompting the response from Labrador. On Wednesday morning, a Boise spokesperson said the city had received letters from the attorney general and the Ada County Sheriff's Office. "While we are sorting out the reach and impact of HB 96 — which includes neither definitions nor enforcement mechanisms, we will continue to fly the flags currently on display at City Hall," spokesperson Emilee Ayers said. In recent comments to KIVI about the Pride flag, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said "we will continue flying it because we are a safe and welcoming city that values all comers." Last week, city spokesperson Maria Ortega told the Idaho Statesman that the city would "continue to fly the existing flags on city property." Idaho Statesman

