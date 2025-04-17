Now's your chance to be part of a tattoo animation "flipbook"

In the past, we've shared the amazing work of Phil Berge, and Montréal-based artist who describes himself as a "professional tattooer" and "amateur animator." He creates the coolest "flipbook" animated tattoos, through recruiting people to get different "frames" of an animation tattooed on them, and then taking photos of each of the tattoos to create a kind of stop-motion animation.

Berge has continued creating these awesome animations, and has posted some of his recent work, including this compilation of all of his animations from 2024. It includes some amazingly intricate artwork, such as an incredibly detailed and colorful animated Bender (from Futurama), a delightful Homer Simpson "woop woop" series, a simple but cool black and white animated "dancing skulls" series, a terrifically detailed Tom and Jerry animation, and more. They are all so incredible!

If you want to be part of one of these awesome animations, now's your chance! Berge is currently working on animating the famous "bike slide" scene from Akira and is recruiting participants. He explains:

The famous Akira slide! New tattoo animation project now available on philberge.com. 22 frames that goes from quite large and bold to fine line small. Prices vary depending on the size. For more info including the sizes and a price map, visit the website. Booking this one at @municipal.tattoo until end of May for now. Prints will be made once the project is completed. For any questions, message me.

Go check out more of his work on his YouTube or Instagram, where you can also contact him if you want in on the Akira action!

