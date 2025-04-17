Obviously non-existent Fyre Festival 2 "postponed"

Fyre Festival 2, the hypothetical sequel to an infamous original so underplanned and oversold it led to a wire fraud conviction and jail time for front man Billy McFarland, has been "postponed." The BBC's George Wright reports that the event has been "thrown into doubt"—as if anyone had any faith to begin with. Local officials at the first supposed venue, you may recall, already warned people that there were no plans afoot—as did those at a second claimed location.

To many, the latest developments will come as little surprise.

The original Fyre was promoted by supermodels and celebrities as an exclusive getaway for the ultra-rich, and the location was hyped as a private island once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar.

But festival-goers arrived in the Bahamas to find all the talent cancelled, bare mattresses to sleep on in storm-ravaged tents and cheese sandwiches in takeaway containers to eat.

McFarland was sentenced in 2018 to six years in jail for wire fraud, and was also ordered to return $29m to investors.