Pastor prefers to be frisked by men than risk being turned gay by scanners

Christian podcaster and pastor Andrew Isker doesn't want to be scanned at the airport because he believes the technology might turn him gay. Instead, be would like to be patted down by male security officers. You know, the ones in the uniforms.

Speaking with co-host C. Jay Engel, the right-wing pastor said he much prefers being frisked by TSA agents instead of going through what he unironically described as a "gay beam" in the scanners.

Despite having no available evidence to back up the claim, Isker said during the segment: "I'm not going to go through the 'gay beam' machine. I didn't let C. Jay do it, I wouldn't let him do it. I said, 'You're getting patted down, too, buddy. I don't want them turning you gay.'"

The podcaster then reassured his clearly worried and clearly homophobic fans that he is aware "having a guy touch you all over the place, on its face, seems worse,"