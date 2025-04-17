Video: dreaming dog's tail is out of control

I am in love with this adorable doggo named Oscar, and completely envious of how deeply and contentedly he sleeps.

Check out this sweet video of Oscar snoozing on the couch next to a very fluffy—and patient—black cat. The caption states, "Oscar having a fantastic dream"—which certainly seems to be the case! You can see Oscar seemingly deep in a dream state, as his eyelids flutter softly and his tail wags vigorously back and forth, back and forth, each time hitting his sibling right in the face. The kitty doesn't seem to mind, though, and perhaps even likes the furry percussive massage, as the unflappable feline doesn't make any attempt to move away!

Oscar is clearly the happiest of dogs, and must feel perfectly safe with his humans and his feline sibling. Snooze on, Oscar!

Oscar lives with his human, Brendan, in Melbourne, Australia, where in addition to lounging on the couch, he likes to go for walks and get the zoomies on his outdoor adventures. To see more of Oscar and his feline siblings check out his Instagram, where his human Brendan, who is a digital artist, sound engineer, and producer, also posts really cool examples of his work.

