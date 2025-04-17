The Lumon computer terminals in Severance are based on the handsome and very real Data General Dasher, but those are museum pieces and far too mysterious and important to hack on now. Apple teased a Lumon Terminal Pro, but the closest fans can buy their way to is Signature Plastics' Severance-inspired keycap set. Enter Atomic Keyboard, which plans to offer a full keyboard in honor of Keir—and just like in the show (and the Data General) there is no escape: "Please try to enjoy each keystroke equally."

Note that Atomic Keyboard appears to have no previous products or group buys to vouch for its ability to follow through on orders. It's using something called keeb.ai, a "one-stop platform for custom keyboard design, group buy management, and community engagement"—which itself has no outstanding products, track record or even testimonials, whose domain was registered anonymously at namecheap, and whose instagram "used to be a slop web3/nft/crypto shilling account." So we might be closer to Mammalians Nurturable than Macrodata Refinement here…

The claimed offering, should you have the verve and wiles to take it up:

The keyboard both your Innie and Outie will enjoy. Inspired by the legendary Data General "Dasher" Terminal—which became famous as the Severance keyboard when featured in the Macrodata Refinement (MDR) department in Apple TV's hit show Severance — our modern recreation boasts a unique 73-key, 70% layout with no Escape, no Control, and no Options keys (Praise Kier). Limited Release We've brought this keyboard out of the severed floor. It's time for our Outies to enjoy each keystroke equally. By joining our exclusive pre-launch list, you'll be the first to know when our limited time group buy goes live—no ominous break room necessary.

There's more on the MDR Dasher and its inspirations.

Materials: Aluminum case for durability

Layout: 73-key, 70% layout inspired by the show

Keycaps: Custom keycaps with MDR department design elements

Input: Includes optical trackball module

Connectivity: USB-C connection, compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux

