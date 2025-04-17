Your body is just a giant sack of sidewalk chalk, says creepy video

Have you ever wondered how long of a line your bones could draw if you removed them and used them like pieces of chalk? Apparently, someone has wondered and researched this question. This video answers the question of how far your bones could draw, for all of you who have been wondering.

The video explains that If you pulled out your finger bone, you could use it to write your name 40 times.The calcium in bones would allow you to do so. If you pulled out the largest bone in your body, you could draw a line that stretches half a mile long.

And if you pulled out your entire skeleton and ground it up into one giant stick of chalk? You could draw a line all across Manhattan. Personally, I'd recommended sticking to regular old sidewalk chalk.



