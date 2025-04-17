An American tourist who illegally visited remote North Sentinel Island and left goodies for its famously hostile residents will remain imprisoned in India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands for at least two more weeks. The Associated Press reports that Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov was detained in custody in Port Blair until a court date on April 29.

He left a can of Diet Coke and a coconut as offering for the tribe this time after he failed to contact the Sentinelese. He shot a video of the island on his camera and collected some sand samples before returning to his boat. "It may be claimed to be an adventure trip, but the fact is that there has been a violation of Indian laws. Outsiders meeting Sentinelese could endanger the tribe's survival," said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity as he isn't authorized to speak about the case under investigation.

The Sentinelese have historically tolerated some visitors, but outsiders are now clearly unwelcome and the Indian government strictly forbids landings there. Among those killed setting foot on North Sentinel Island were a missionary and some fishermen, though it might be pointed out none of them had delicious sugar-free beverages to offer. Polyakov faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, but others who have broken the law have not been treated quite so harshly—at least when the islanders weren't doing the judging.