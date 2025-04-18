Jenga record stands tall at at 3,132 blocks

In this footage, a world record is claimed by building an elaborate Jenga tower on top of a single block. The record, achieved by Abbetjes Meindert de Boer, consists of 3,132 Jenga blocks stacked on the single foundation block. He built this incredible Jenga tower in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, on 4 June 2024.

Meindert de Boer has a passion for balancing jenga blocks, and the video shows some of his amazing oast creations. We also see some of them fall down, after tons of hard work had clearly been put into the towers. This didn't stop him from achieving his Jenga tower goals, though.

On the day of his record, he numbered each block so he could easily keep track of his progress. He followed a pattern to keep the center of gravity of the tower in the middle, and carefully stacked it over a day. He says his toughest moments are when he has to restabilize the build. Watching the time lapse of him building his tower is pretty amazing. Meindert de Boe says he's very proud to have achieved this record for all of his hard work.

Building a Jenga Tower on ONE Jenga Block… – Guinness World Records



