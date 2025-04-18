Less is more in Office 2024: Classic apps now AI-powered, under $130

TL;DR: Own the latest editions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote when you get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for $129.97 (reg. $149).

Upgrade to Microsoft Office 2024 Home on your Mac or PC with a single purchase of $129.97 (reg. $149). Get perpetual licenses to the updated versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, now with AI-powered features.

What's included in Microsoft Office 2024 Home?

When you purchase Microsoft Office 2024 Home for your Mac or PC, you can access the reinvented versions of your favorite everyday Office programs. Each has been upgraded for better usability and AI-powered enhancements. You'll find that less is more in Office 2024 with some streamlined features, including:

Contextual ribbon navigation: See only the tools you need in the Ribbon interface based on what you're working on. Updating a table in Word? The editing tools will show prominently so you can find what you need faster.

See only the tools you need in the Ribbon interface based on what you're working on. Updating a table in Word? The editing tools will show prominently so you can find what you need faster. Quick Access Toolbar pins: Pin your most used commands to the Quick Access Toolbar to be more productive.

Pin your most used commands to the Quick Access Toolbar to be more productive. AI-powered assistance: Get intelligent suggestions across programs from AI to create more professional text, document formats, or designs. Use natural language processing AI tools to summarize text or extract essential info to move faster.

You'll see helpful new tweaks in each program, such as collaboration features in Word that permit you to work on the same document with someone else simultaneously. Create recorded presentations in PowerPoint with voice, video, and even closed captioning to simplify remote presenting.

Office 2024 is a single purchase that allows you to access these programs indefinitely. Unlike Microsoft 365, which operates on a monthly subscription fee basis, purchasing Office 2024 is a one-and-done financial decision.

If you'd rather own your software than subscribe to it, get Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC with this 13% off discount, now just $129.97.

