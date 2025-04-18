Lucasfilm announces new Star Wars movie with Ryan Gosling

Today at the Star Wars Celebration Japan conference, director Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) took the stage with a surprise announcement. He's directing Star Wars: Starfighter, a brand new film starring Ryan Gosling who also hit the stage in Makuhari for the big reveal, along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni.

According to StarWars.com, Star Wars: Starfighter is "set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Gosling will play a brand-new character.

Production starts in the fall with a Memorial Day 2027 release date.

I hope Glup Shitto is back for this one!

