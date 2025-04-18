Marvel's Fantastic Four looks surprisingly interesting in first full trailer

The first real trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps promises to finally free this particular superhero team from their cursed history on the big screen – and doesn't even look to contain any AI, unlike the marketing we've gotten in the runup to this large-scale reveal.

Galactus and The Silver Surfer look to be headlining the opposition, which makes sense, as archnemesis Dr. Doom is being saved for the next Avengers. Enjoy the excellent retrofuturist 60s aesthetic while it lasts, because you just know this movie is going to end with them crossing over into the Army-approved bland gray militarism of the main MCU.