Multipaint: draw pixel art within the limitations of old computers

Multipaint 2025 is a pixel art app (made with Processing) which limits the artist to specific pallettes and resolutions of yore.
With Multipaint, you can draw pictures with the color limitations of some typical 8-bit and 16-bit computer platforms.
Some of the screen formats supported are Commodore 64, Commodore Plus/4, Commodore Vic-20, ZX Spectrum, MSX, Amstrad CPC, Sinclair QL, Commodore Amiga and Atari ST.
Multipaint features common drawing tools, color clash emulation, cut brushes, dither patterns, grid / snap, 30-step undo, spare page, magnify modes, direct executable export, export as source, import/export in native formats and much more.
The ones with 2:1 aspect ratio pixels modes (C64, Amstrad, Atari 7800) are a favorite challenge of mine. Here are a few things I've done with the colorful but famously lurid Amstrad CPC pallette and those elongated pixels…
