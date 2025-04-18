New streaming queen in town: 1-Year sub to True Royalty TV now $49.99

TL;DR: All the history and gossip you want about the world's most famous royal families in this 1-Year subscription to Ture Royalty TV for $49.99.

Move over Netflix, there's a new queen in town: True Royalty TV. True Royalty TV exclusively concentrates on historical and modern royal families and the unique features of their private lives and public actions. Packed with the untold stories behind monarchies around the world, True Royalty TV's 1-Year subscription is now just $49.99 with this deal (reg. $69.98).

Royally good content

True Royalty TV is packed with tales from dynasties across the world and across history. Sit down to devour stories about the Romanovs or the Pharaohs. Go to the far reaches of the Nordic Royals or Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne. You think you know the details of the wars, executions, marriages, and more, but there is always another story beneath the surface.

Check out modern royalty content about Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, or Prince William. Deep dive into speculations on icons like "Diana and Dodi: The Princess and the Playboy." Weekly episodes of "The Royal Beat" keep you up-to-date on happenings, including "Back in Time" and "Book Club" editions.

True Royalty TV is perfect for history buffs and tabloid enthusiasts alike, with deep dives into the private lives of some of the most unique families in history. Regularly updated with fresh stories, you can stream anytime, anywhere on your favorite devices, including mobile, desktop, and streaming boxes like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

Dust off your tiara and spend some time with the royals when you seize this royally good deal to get a year's subscription to True Royalty TV for just $49.99.

True Royalty TV: 1-Year Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.