Rubio proves Trump a liar on ending Russia-Ukraine war: "We need to move on" (video)

Remember Donald Trump's grandiose promises of ending Russia's war on Ukraine on Day One? He crowed for months on end, with every variation of: "It'll take me no longer than one day." The Mexican-wall builder even upped the ante right before the vote, claiming he'd end the war "before I even arrive at the oval office." (See montage here, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

But, as every anti-cult voter knew, it was just another MAGA lie, as Marco Rubio just revealed. "If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on," Trump's "little" Secretary of State told reporters as he was leaving Paris today. He said the Trump administration would decide in a few days what to do next. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Trump can boast about his non-existent power over Russia's Vladimir Putin all he wants, but, as anyone with open eyes can see, alternative facts are not real. It must be sad being a puppet.

Marco Rubio is now acknowledging that it might not be possible for Trump to end Russia's war on Ukraine (Trump promised to end it before he took office!) pic.twitter.com/WoxmyUR35J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2025

Promises made, promises not kept pic.twitter.com/oV01xvt54J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2025

From New York Times: The United States will abandon efforts to end the war in Ukraine if it proves impossible to broker meaningful progress in the next several days, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in remarks that piled pressure on Kyiv as he departed Paris on Friday. It was not entirely clear from Mr. Rubio's remarks whether he meant that the United States would merely abandon its effort to reach a 30-day cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, President Trump's immediate focus, or abandon Washington's commitments to Ukraine altogether. But his remarks were certain to worry Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on American military support, and appeared intended to inject urgency into European efforts to prod Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, toward painful compromise. Mr. Trump has put virtually no pressure on Russia to end the war and at one point claimed that Ukraine was responsible for the Russian invasion in 2022.

Previously: People on the US-Mexico border use $5 ladders to go over Trump's $15 billion wall

