Snõõper's "egg punk" musical madness

"No stage diving, no crowd surfing," read a sign at the side of the stage—half facing the audience, half posted in the band's domain.

Neither side paid it much mind.

Snõõper has been hurling their "egg punk" creations since 2020. Out of Nashville, Tennessee, the group can safely say they go all in. Armed with cardboard speakers and a homemade traffic light, the band blasted through 45 minutes of fun-loving, frenetic punk on Tuesday night at San Francisco's iconic venue Bottom of the Hill—and the audience got the message.

The sold-out crowd of old heads, young punks, and even a few furries moshed, crowd surfed, and stage dove from the opening note to the last. While security did their best to rein in the mayhem, at one point the bassist himself leaned back into the crowd and was carried off. The setlist featured fan favorites from across their catalog, opening with one of the lead singles from their 2023 debut album, Super Snõõper. (Listen above.)

The only pause in the chaos came when the crowd helped recover a lost shoe—found within seconds, to a round of applause. The band then immediately blasted through their last song of the night, joined by a puppet of their green insect mascot dancing its way through the crowd.

Snõõper is currently midway through their 2025 West Coast tour, which runs through April 26. They'll be back in the Bay Area on July 19 as part of the Mosswood Meltdown lineup.

Super Snõõper is available on all major streaming platforms and on vinyl via Third Man Records.

By the way, Henry Rollins loves them too: "In the briefest of descriptions, Snõõper is a band who, in a 33 1/3 rpm world, make 45 rpm music they play at 78 and it completely works."

