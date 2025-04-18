Teen's new bionic hands can literally go on solo missions

You know that dream where your hand detaches and raids your fridge for you? Just me? Well anyway, 19-year-old Tilly Lockey just made that a reality.

As reported by Reuters, UK-based Open Bionics just unveiled their latest creation: bionic hands that keep working even when they're not attached to your body.

Lockey, who lost both hands to meningitis as a toddler, has been test-driving the free-range fingers. "It could just go on its own missions," she says, casually dropping the kind of statement that would've gotten you burned as a witch in the 1600s.

These new wonder-limbs are twice as fast as previous models and completely waterproof. They're basically the Tesla of hands, minus the insufferable CEO tweets. Plus, they work through wireless sensors that read muscle signals — no brain chips required. Sorry, Neuralink bros.

For nearly a decade, Lockey's been helping Open Bionics push the boundaries of what's possible. Now she's got hands that would make Thing T. Thing jealous, complete with 360-degree wrist rotation and enough strength to accidentally crush things while she gets used to her new power level.

Who knew the future would arrive in the form of a teenage Instagram influencer with detachable robot hands? What's next — the King Missile classic made reality?

