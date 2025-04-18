Trump's latest delusion: "Egg prices are getting too low" (video)

Delusional Trump is now worried that the price of eggs are not high enough.

"The egg prices are down 87%," he claimed while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office. "But nobody talks about that. You can have all the eggs you want. We have too many eggs."

"In fact," he lamented, "The prices are getting too low." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Meanwhile, a few of this week's headlines read: "Potatoes, plastic eggs ranked as best alternatives for Easter as egg prices remain high" (Fox5); "Fact check: Trump falsely claims grocery prices are down" (CNN); and "U.S. egg prices hit record high ahead of Easter, local restaurant adapts to rising costs" (WLEX18/NBC).

And the last time I checked (a few moments ago on Google), eggs at Vons —a middle-of-the-road supermarket chain in 35 states — cost $6.99 a dozen. But who knows, with enough imagination, anything can be true in MAGAland. Perhaps Trump is getting his intel from the Easter Bunny himself.

Trump: We have too many eggs. if anything, the prices are getting too low pic.twitter.com/SIKjGJzaD1 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2025

