Water striders walk on water and suck the life out of their prey

Water striders are fascinating little monsters. These insects, famous for their ability to walk on water, have always captivated me. This video taught me that they're carnivorous, and catch their prey in a brutal-looking way.

Water striders use the surface tension of the water to stay afloat. Their legs have tiny hydrophobic hairs that trap air and keep them from sinking into the water. When they move, it's as if they are "rowing" themself forward like little boats.

Watching the water strider catch its prey at the end of this video was like watching an insect themed horror film. After killing their prey, they insert their long needle-like mouthpart called a rostrum into the poor dead bug. Then, they inject enzymes into the dead bug and liquify its insides so they can slurp it out like a smoothie. All I can say after knowing how they eat their meals is thank god water striders are as tiny as they are.



