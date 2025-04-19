Dark Toblerone discontinued in U.K.

Say goodbye to dark chocolate Toblerones, Britons! The classier variety of the pyramidal chocolate snack is being withdrawn there by parent company Mondelēz International due to low sales.

It attributed the discontinuation to "changing tastes" and growing its business, adding it "continuously adapt[s]" its range and "continue[s] to invest in Toblerone". The original Toblerone bar was first invented in 1908, with a dark chocolate version – containing 50% cocoa – released in 1969. Mondelēz did not indicate if its dark chocolate Toblerone was being discontinued elsewhere besides the UK, or if other sizes will also be discontinued. The BBC has approached the company for further comment.

It stikes me that I haven't seen any dark toblerones lately in U.S. stores, either, excepting tiny ones in the the assortments you can get at Target. You can order them by the box from Amazon, though. I like the idea of dark Toblerones but I always end up getting the normal kind. I ate an entire airport Toblerone the other day in one sitting—a 12.6-ounce footlong monster—then was up in the early hours with my body demanding its expulsion. Worth every moment.

